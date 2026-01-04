Actor Ashish Vidyarthi reassures fans after Guwahati accident, says ‘all is well’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Veteran Bollywood actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife Rupali Baruah were injured in a late-night road accident in Guwahati’s Zoo Road area on Friday after a speeding motorcycle hit them while they were crossing the road.

The incident occurred around midnight in front of The Guwahati Address Hotel under the jurisdiction of Geetanagar Police Station. Sources said the couple had stepped out after dinner and were crossing the road when a motorcycle, reportedly an Avenger bearing registration number AS-01-DY-5061 and coming from the Chandmari side at high speed, hit them. The impact left both Vidyarthi and Baruah injured, while the motorcyclist also sustained serious injuries.

Police personnel from Geetanagar Police Station rushed to the spot soon after being alerted by locals. The injured biker was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, while Ashish Vidyarthi and his wife were taken for medical care. Later, Vidyarthi went live on Instagram from the hospital to reassure fans and the public about their condition.

In his video message, the actor said that both he and his wife were safe and that there was no reason for concern. He stated that Rupali Baruah was kept under medical observation as a precaution, while he himself sustained only a minor injury and was able to walk, talk and stand normally. He also said that he had enquired with the police about the condition of the motorbike rider and was informed that the rider had regained consciousness.

Vidyarthi urged people not to sensationalize the incident and thanked well-wishers for their concern, adding that they were being well taken care of by medical staff. The police continued to look into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

