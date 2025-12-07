GMCH conducts breastfeeding outreach camp at Rani Community Health Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Departments of Community Medicine and Paediatrics of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) organized a breastfeeding awareness and promotion camp on Saturday at Rani Community Health Centre. Mothers, caregivers and community members participated in the initiative.

The camp focused on early initiation and exclusive breastfeeding, along with the long-term benefits of optimal feeding practices. Participants received guidance on Infant and Young Child Feeding guidelines through demonstrations, counselling sessions and educational activities. Prof (Dr) Jutika Ojah, Head of Community Medicine, and Prof (Dr) Dulal Kalita, Head of Paediatrics, attended the programme and offered expert inputs. Doctors and postgraduate trainees from both departments provided consultations and health assessments. The team also evaluated and counselled the family of Mayur Munda, a child with a suspected rare genetic disorder, and arranged referrals for further care.

The programme received positive feedback and reinforced GMCH’s commitment to community outreach and preventive healthcare.

