Actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani express interest in Assamese films

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Actor Rakul Preet Singh and her actor-turned-producer husband, Jackky Bhagnani, visited Guwahati and took part in an interactive session as guest speakers. The event was organised by the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Cooperation Limited. While Jackky Bhagnani expressed interest in collaborating and shooting songs and films in Assam, Rakul Preet Singh said that she is open to Assamese projects if the script is good. Both shared their past connections to the state during the interaction.

