Assam: Newlyweds Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani Visits Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessing at the Kamakhya Temple with their family members on Thursday, just days after tying the knot.

In the photos shared on social media handle X, Rakul and Jackky posed together in front of the temple. While Rakul looked stunning in an orange suit, Jackky adorned a yellow kurta paired with black jeans.

Rakul captioned the picture, "Kamakhya Devi Temple. Blessed." In another photo that she shared, the couple was joined by Rakul's family.

The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is a well-known Hindu sacred place dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Recently, Rakul and Jackky visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, along with their family.