Assam: Newlyweds Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani Visits Kamakhya Temple

GUWAHATI: Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessing at the Kamakhya Temple with their family members on Thursday, just days after tying the knot.
In the photos shared on social media handle X, Rakul and Jackky posed together in front of the temple. While Rakul looked stunning in an orange suit, Jackky adorned a yellow kurta paired with black jeans.
Rakul captioned the picture, "Kamakhya Devi Temple. Blessed." In another photo that she shared, the couple was joined by Rakul's family.
The Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is a well-known Hindu sacred place dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya. Recently, Rakul and Jackky visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, along with their family.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in Goa. Their wedding festivities began with an Anand Karaj ceremony, honoring Rakul's Sikh background, followed by the Pheras in the evening, celebrating Jackky's Sindhi heritage.
The ceremony was attended by several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
Rakul and Jackky had two wedding ceremonies, blending Sikh and Sindhi traditions. They both wore outfits designed by Tarun Tahiliani. Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with large diamonds, while Jackky wore an ivory sherwani with chikankari embroidery and detailed 'chinar' motis.
Additionally, Rakul will star alongside Kamal Haasan in the movie 'Indian 2' in her next project. The film also includes Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in significant roles.
On the other hand, Jackky is eagerly looking forward to the release of his upcoming project, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.
Ali Abbas Zafar directed the movie, starring Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is set to hit theaters on Eid 2024.
