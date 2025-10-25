Ad Agencies told to Submit Affidavits in 7 Days: Guwahati Municipal Corporation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has issued a directive to all advertising agencies operating under its jurisdiction to submit detailed information on their advertising properties in the form of an affidavit within seven days from the date of publication of the notice.

According to the order, agencies are required to furnish the details as per the prescribed format (Annexure-A), which includes information on advertising properties and the advertisement fees paid by the firm or agency during the last financial year (FY 2024–25).

A hard copy of the sample affidavit format can be obtained from the CRB Branch, Ground Floor, Office of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, while a soft copy is available on the official GMC website. The GMC has stated that failure to comply with the directive will attract legal action under Sections 173, 174, 175, 176 and 177 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Act, 1971. In such cases, the Corporation will take over all unclaimed advertising structures existing under its jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the notice states that in the event of non-submission of the affidavit within the stipulated time, an enquiry will be initiated to realize the arrears and current payments under Section 188 of the GMC Act, 1971.

Agencies have been instructed to submit the duly filled hard copy of the affidavit at the CRB Branch, GMC, or send the soft copy via email to hoardingbranch@gmail.com within the specified period. GMC officials have emphasized that strict action will be taken against defaulters in accordance with the law.

