Guwahati: GMC Cracks Down On Narcotic Ads; Instructs Ad Agencies To Remove Hoardings

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in a fresh notice issued on Friday, announced its decision to prohibit the display of advertisements of narcotic or intoxicating substances within its purview with immediate effect.

All the advertising agencies or firms falling under the ambit of the GMC have been instructed to cease the display of advertisements related to pan masalas, gutkha, tobacco, alcohol and any other intoxicating substances.

The concerned advertising agencies have been granted three days to remove the hoardings from the date of issue of the notice.