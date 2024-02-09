Guwahati: GMC Cracks Down On Narcotic Ads; Instructs Ad Agencies To Remove Hoardings

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in a fresh notice issued on Friday, announced its decision to prohibit the display of advertisements of narcotic or intoxicating substances within its purview with immediate effect.
All the advertising agencies or firms falling under the ambit of the GMC have been instructed to cease the display of advertisements related to pan masalas, gutkha, tobacco, alcohol and any other intoxicating substances.
The concerned advertising agencies have been granted three days to remove the hoardings from the date of issue of the notice.
The GMC further warned that stern action would be taken to dismantle the concerned advertising structures if they were not removed within the stipulated time.
Meanwhile, previous Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi had expressed grave concern over the widespread use of alcohol and gutkha in the State.
Mukhi said that a sizeable number of people are addicted to various harmful substances in Assam. He said that there is widespread abuse of alcohol in the State and this trend must be checked at some point.
He suggested that the State Government should bring in a strong law to minimize the prevalence of alcohol in Assam.
He had further said that it is a matter for serious thought that gutkha continues to be sold openly under the eyes of the police despite a standing ban imposed by the Supreme Court. "We need to raise our voice to create awareness in the society on the bad effects of drugs, alcohol and tobacco."
Mukhi said that the new generation should strive hard to create deterrence against consumption of any intoxicating or narcotic substances.
The Governor urged upon the educational institutions to motivate the youth to contribute to national development and not to get involved in such harmful practices.
