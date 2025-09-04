Adani Foundation launches medical health care unit at Guwahati airport

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: In a significant step towards enhancing rural healthcare, the Adani foundation on Wednesday inaugurated a Medical Health Care Unit (MHCU) at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati. The initiative, part of the Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, is designed to deliver essential medical services to villages in the airport’s vicinity. The MHCU was formally handed over to Helpage India, a renowned non-profit organization with an established record of impactful healthcare outreach across the country.

The launch ceremony was attended by Jugasmita Saikia, Block Programme Manager, Azara, National Health Mission (NHM), alongside senior representatives from Guwahati International Airport Ltd. and Adani Airport Holding Ltd. including Sanjib Kumar Gupta, Head – Operations, Aero, Vipin Nair, Head – HR, and Mantu Kumar, Head, Capex Finance Management and other senior officials of GIAL

As part of its wider commitment to community development, the Adani Foundation has also installed water dispensers in local schools and health centres, and provided inverters, a wheelchair, and solar lights to surrounding villages. Since its inception in 1996, the Adani Foundation has positively impacted more than 9.6 million people across 7,060 villages in 21 states. In the healthcare domain alone, it has delivered over 950,000 consultations, operated 22 Mobile Healthcare Units, and supported 13 clinics and wellness centres.

“This initiative is a testament to our mission of inclusive development and community welfare,” said a spokesperson for the Adani Foundation. “We remain committed to working in close partnership with communities to ensure access to quality healthcare and sustainable development.”

