Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2026 Opens at Guwahati's Hilltop Theatre Venue, Six Plays From Assam and Bengal

The sixth edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2026 was officially inaugurated on Friday at the scenic Adingiri Hills in Guwahati, transforming the hilltop into a vibrant centre of theatrical and cultural expression for three days.
The festival was flagged off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by festival committee president Durga Khatiwoda and noted social worker Binoy Kalita. Organised by cultural group Abhigyanm, the festival runs from March 13 to 15 at Abhigyanam Natya Kshetra in Sankardev Nagar.
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Set against the natural backdrop of the hills, the Adingiri Natya Utsav promotes the concept of theatre tourism — where stage performances unfold amidst open natural surroundings rather than conventional indoor spaces. The festival also features interactive sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses by renowned personalities from India's national theatre fraternity.
The sixth edition brings together theatre groups from Assam and West Bengal. Eminent directors participating include Himanshu Prasad Das, Manimala Das, Mukul Oedipus, and Ronhang Choudhury from Assam, along with Avik Bhattacharya and Arpan Chakraborty from the Bengali theatre world.
The plays scheduled across the three days are Kordoi Xiria Paharor Xadhu by Dengrali Creators Hub (Sonapur), A Stupid Common Man by Abhigyanm (Guwahati), Agadoom Baghadoom by Family Performers Troupe (Kolkata), A BPL Love Story by Guernica Mirza, Tamasha – The Darkening Light by August Theatre (Kolkata), and Jalti Burhir Jolfai by SUNAG (Nalbari).