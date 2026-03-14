Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2026 Opens at Guwahati's Hilltop Theatre Venue, Six Plays From Assam and Bengal

The sixth edition of the Adingiri Rashtriya Natya Utsav 2026 was officially inaugurated on Friday at the scenic Adingiri Hills in Guwahati, transforming the hilltop into a vibrant centre of theatrical and cultural expression for three days.

The festival was flagged off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by festival committee president Durga Khatiwoda and noted social worker Binoy Kalita. Organised by cultural group Abhigyanm, the festival runs from March 13 to 15 at Abhigyanam Natya Kshetra in Sankardev Nagar.

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