Guwahati

Adishakti’s ‘A Woman or Not to Be’ to open Northeast tour at Cotton University on Sept 15

Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, Puducherry, will begin its Northeast tour with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, titled ‘A Woman or Not to Be’.
Adishakti’s ‘A Woman or Not to Be
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GUWAHATI: Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research, Puducherry, will begin its Northeast tour with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, titled ‘A Woman or Not to Be’.

Hosted by the Department of English, Cotton University, the play will be staged at the KBR Hall of the university on September 15 at 3 pm.

The production explores Shakespeare’s classic tragedy through a distinctive theatrical adaptation and marks the group’s first stop in the Northeast.

Also Read: Assam: Lakhimpur Girls’ College observes Shakespeare Day

Cotton University
Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research
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