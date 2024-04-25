Assam: Lakhimpur Girls’ College observes Shakespeare Day

LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur Girls’ College, a leading higher academic institute, spreading quality education in the North bank of Assam since its establishment, observed the 460th birth anniversary of English play legend William Shakespeare as ‘Shakespeare Day’ on Tuesday. To observe the event, the Department of English of the college, in association with the Cine Club of the college, organized a discussion on ‘Shakespeare in Cinema’ at the Gunjan Kumar Karan Auditorium of the college.

The objective of the meeting was explained by Professor Murchana Das, Head of the Department of English, Lakhimpur Girls’ College. Sazzad Hussain, a columnist-cum-Vice Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College attended the discussion as invited speaker. Film critic-film maker and journalist Farhana Ahmed attended the function as the special guest. ‘Angoor’, a popular Hindi movie adopted from Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors, was screened on that occasion. The function was also attended by Lakhimpur Girls’ College Principal Dr Surajit Bhuyan, Vice-Principal Dilip Bora and several teachers and students of the college.

Also Read: Assam: 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal Rangiya organized a free eye checkup camp in Rangiya

Also Watch: