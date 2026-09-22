Adishakti’s Feminist Reimagining of Hamlet Captivates Cotton University Audience

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Adishakti Laboratory for Theatre Art Research staged A Woman or Not to Be: Reimagining Hamlet at the Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha (KBR) Auditorium of Cotton University on September 15.

Written, directed and adapted by Vinaya Kumar, the 90-minute production brought Shakespeare's Hamlet into a contemporary feminist discourse. The performance drew a packed audience and received applause.

Following the show, Prof Rakhee Kalita Moral, Head of the Department of English, felicitated the cast and crew. She praised the production and described it as a significant achievement for Cotton University's cultural sphere.

Adishakti also conducted an interactive workshop, "Breathe and Emotion", for Cotton University students at the Department of English on September 16. Led by Vinaya Kumar, the workshop focused on emotion, dialogue, expression and body language, helping students develop greater control over their expressions and physical performance.

Also Read: Adishakti’s ‘A Woman or Not to Be’ to open Northeast tour at Cotton University on Sept 15