ADSU Welcomes Hmar-Kuki Groups' Return to Mainstream but Firmly Opposes Parallel Development Councils

The All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU), Dima Hasao District Committee, has responded to the recent peace development in the region with a message that balances goodwill with firm constitutional principle.

The union formally welcomed the decision by various Hmar and Kuki insurgent groups to renounce violence and return to the mainstream, calling it a positive step toward long-term stability and describing peace as a fundamental prerequisite for the collective growth of the region.

However, the welcome came with an equally firm condition attached.

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