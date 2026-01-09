35th foundation day of All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU) celebrated in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The 35th Foundation Day of the All Dimasa Students' Union (ADSU) was celebrated with enthusiasm and dignity at the NL Daulagupu Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by Assam Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, NCHAC Executive Member Donpainon Thaosen, and Advisor to the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, who graced the occasion as distinguished guests.

The event began with the hoisting of the ADSU flag, followed by a traditional welcome dance. A welcome address traced the formation of ADSU in 1991 and reflected on its journey over the past 35 years. Speakers highlighted the role of the organization in promoting unity, education, and the overall welfare of the Dimasa community.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers paid tribute to former leaders of ADSU, acknowledging their contributions and sacrifices in strengthening the organization and safeguarding student interests.

Members and representatives from Barak Valley, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon regions were also present, lending the programme a wider regional representation.

On the occasion, the new ADSU Dima Hasao district committee was formally announced. Arujit Kemprai was appointed as President, Surajeet Langthasa as Vice-President, and Suroj Naiding as General Secretary. The outgoing President, Uttam Langthasa, was accorded a warm farewell in recognition of his service to the union.

Also Read: All Dimasa Students’ Union (ADSU) demands immediate appointment of Principal at Dima Hasao school