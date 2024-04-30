AdtU and NYSE: IBM announced programme to equip students with IT skills

Guwahati: Assam Downtown University (AdtU) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) on Monday announced a landmark collaboration to equip students with the most sought-after IT skills in several areas including cloud, artificial intelligence, data science and predictive analytics needed to thrive in the job market. On Monday, during the grand launch of the event Dr. Prabhat Manocha, Account Technical Leader at IBM India/South Asia along with Shefaly Dutta, Academic Partnership Leader East India and Extended countries, IBM graced Assam down town University.

This collaboration aligns with AdtU’s curriculum with anticipated industry demand, ensuring students graduate with the knowledge and experience that employers seek. AdtU and IBM will work together to provide joint specialized programmes in the areas mentioned earlier, dedicated computer lab with IBM software, industry-aligned curriculum and IBM subject matter expert-led instruction for students aimed at building a skilled future workforce.

“We are thrilled to announced that Assam down town University has jointly partnered with IBM to introduce new programme in B.Tech CSE (Data Science & Deep Learning), BCA and MCA (Data science & AI), BBA (Data Analytics). It’s a great opportunity for students to gain cutting-edge skills in collaboration with Industry Leaders,” said Dr Utpal Barman, Dean, Faculty of Computer Technology.

“This collaboration is a game-changer for our students,” said Dr. N.C Talukdar, Vice Chancellor, Assam downtown University. “We are making sure our graduates have the essential abilities required to succeed in the fast-paced IT environment of today by partnering with IBM.” Further, this will benefit students by providing hands-on learning, globally recognized credentials and the university will be benefit through faculty development, stated a press release.

