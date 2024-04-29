Assam: Meritorious students felicitated at Panigaon HS School

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The Panigaon Model Higher Secondary School accorded warm felicitation to the meritorious students who passed this year’s High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination with flying colours from the school. Out of the 88 students who sat for the HSLC examination from the school this year, two passed by bagging distinction marks, seven with star marks, and a total of 52 students passed the examination by securing the first division.

By organizing a ceremonial programme, the school feted a total of 52 students, including Dayanand Pegu and Bishnujyoti Das, who secured distinction with 89 percent and 87 percent marks, respectively; star mark achievers Dutikrishna Bora, Rahul Saikia, Darshana Borah, Manoranjan Hazarika, Biplab Bhorali, Lika Dutta, and Brajen Das, along with the students who grabbed the first division.

On the other hand, with a bundle of books and certificates of appreciation, the science teacher of the school, Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah, specially feted a total of 19 students who secured letter marks in general science in the said examination, in order to encourage the students to study the science subject with due interest and to spread science education in society far and wide. The principal of the school, Jina Bhuyan, academic staff, administrative staff, and students were present at the felicitation programme, which was held under the management of Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah.

Also Read: Alumni association of Cotton Collegiate HS School felicitates meritorious students (sentinelassam.com)