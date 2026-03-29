AdtU hosted HNDB memorial lecture on Assamese modernism in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) hosted the 6th HNDB Memorial Lecture 2026 on "Harinayaran Duttabaruah and the Emergence of Modernism in Assamese Literature".

The programme was organized by the HNDB Central Library and attended by Chief Guest Rahul Chandra Das, speaker Ananda Bormudoi, and Guests of Honour Drona Bhuyan and Jatin Goswami, among others.

Vice-Chancellor N.C. Talukdar delivered the welcome address, while the keynote lecture by Bormudoi focused on the evolution of modernism in Assamese literature. The event also witnessed the inauguration of a special archive and the release of the book "Harinayan: The Renaissance Man".

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