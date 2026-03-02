Guwahati: AdtU wins national honour at ET TechEDU Awards 2026

GUWAHATI: Assam down town University (AdtU) secured a major national accolade after being honoured at the ET TechEDU Awards 2026 for its achievements in digital and blended learning. The university received the Award for Excellence in Next-Gen Digital and Blended Learning at the TechEDU India Summit 2026, earning recognition for its sustained efforts in academic innovation and technology-driven education. The award acknowledged the institution’s focus on digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence in teaching and learning processes. Organizers stated that the recognition reflected the university’s role in setting new standards for future-ready education in the country, stated a press release.

