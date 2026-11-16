Advocate Ajoy Hazarika Secures Fourth Term in Consumer Coordination Council Leadership

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary of the Consumers' Legal Protection Forum, Assam, has been re-elected as a Governing Council Member of the Consumer Coordination Council (CCC), New Delhi, for the fourth consecutive term.

Hazarika was among nine members elected to the council during its annual general meeting at the Indian Social Institute in New Delhi on November 14. Representatives of 61 member organisations from across the country participated in the election. The two-day AGM also featured a national seminar on consumer rights organised in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Legal Metrology Department. Ram Avtar Yadav, President of Grahak Sahayak, Gurgaon, was elected Vice-Chairman of the CCC.