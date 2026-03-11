SC Body Demands Removal of Minister Pijush Hazarika, Plans Protests From March 11

AJYCPA alleged that despite being in charge of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Hazarika took no meaningful steps to resolve the community's concerns — even though he belongs to the SC community himself.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, AJYCPA president Rubul Das described the minister as ineffective and said his inaction, along with the Chief Minister's indifference, had worsened the community's situation over the years.

"The government must take immediate steps to resolve the long-pending issues of the Scheduled Caste community," Das said, holding the Chief Minister primarily responsible for the current state of affairs.