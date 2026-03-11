SC Body Demands Removal of Minister Pijush Hazarika, Plans Protests From March 11

The Anusuchit Jati Yuba Chatra Parishad, Asom (AJYCPA) has called for the removal of Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika from the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes portfolio, accusing him of failing to address the community's longstanding grievances despite holding the position for five years.
The demand was raised at the organisation's special central executive meeting in Guwahati, where members also accused Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of betraying the Scheduled Caste community.
AJYCPA alleged that despite being in charge of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Hazarika took no meaningful steps to resolve the community's concerns — even though he belongs to the SC community himself.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, AJYCPA president Rubul Das described the minister as ineffective and said his inaction, along with the Chief Minister's indifference, had worsened the community's situation over the years.
"The government must take immediate steps to resolve the long-pending issues of the Scheduled Caste community," Das said, holding the Chief Minister primarily responsible for the current state of affairs.
The organisation has put forward a list of specific demands, including the reinstatement of the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP), a Rs 5,000 crore development fund for the community, seniority-based promotions, the shutdown of the allegedly inconsistent Mission Bhumiputra scheme, strong action against individuals falsely claiming SC status, and a CBI investigation into an alleged Rs 120 crore scam in the Directorate of Scheduled Caste Welfare.
AJYCPA has announced a series of protest programmes — including demonstrations and sit-in protests — beginning March 11 under the organisation's banner. The agitation will start with a dharna at the Chandmari protest site in Guwahati at 11 am.