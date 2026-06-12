AFDCL scam: Bail plea of PK Hazarika rejected; in order reserved on four others

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The court of special judge has rejected the bail application of Padma Kanta Hazarika, one of the accused in the alleged scam involving the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL).

Hazarika had served as Officer on Special Duty-cum-Project Director of AFDCL.

The court, however, reserved its order on the bail pleas of ACS officer Naren Chandra Basumatary and former AFDCL executive engineers Birinchi Adhikary and Jyotish Saikia.

Basumatary, a former Managing Director of AFDCL, is currently serving as Joint Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. He is among those accused in the alleged irregularities in the corporation.

Birinchi Adhikary and Jyotish Saikia are both former executive engineers of AFDCL and are also facing allegations in connection with the case.

The matter pertains to the alleged scam in the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation, which is under investigation by the authorities.

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