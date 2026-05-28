Assam: Court sends ACS officer and AFDCL case accused to police custody

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Court of the Special Judge, Assam remanded arrested ACS officer Lachit Kumar Das to police custody for four days in connection with a bribery case being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam.

Lachit Kumar Das, who served as Additional Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Additional Director of Land Records, was arrested on May 21 during a trap operation in a case registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He had earlier been taken into judicial custody before being produced again before the court.

In a separate development linked to the alleged Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL) fund misappropriation case, Naren Chandra Basumatary, Joint Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department and former Managing Director of AFDCL, along with former Project Manager Bhogirath Das, were produced before the Special Court after their arrest.

The court remanded both accused to six days of police custody for further interrogation in connection with the ongoing investigation. Officials stated that further legal and investigative proceedings in both cases were continuing.

Also Read: Assam: ACS Officer Arrested by Vigilance Team While Allegedly Accepting Rs 45,000 Bribe for Land NOC