After Congress list, we’re sure of winning 13 seats: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that with the declaration of candidates for the Lok Sabha poll by the Congress in Assam, the BJP is now sure of winning 13 of the 14 seats, not 11 as peculated earlier. He said that barring the Dhibri seat, the ruling coalition in the state will sweep the remaining 13 seats.

The AGP of the ruling alliance fielded Zabed Islam as its candidate for Dhubri Lok Sabha Constituency, where the Congress fielded Rakibul Hussain and the AIUDF fielded MP Badruddin Ajmal.

The Chief Minister said, “We had doubts over Nagaon and Karimganj LS seats. Since the Congress fielded Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon and HRA Choudhury in Karimganj, we are rest assured to win these two seats as well.”

On the overall election atmosphere in the state, the Chief Minister said, “The only name doing the rounds in the state is Narendra Modi. The public is ready to see him as the prime minister of the country for the third consecutive term. This is because the people of the state are impressed with the development work in Assam during the past ten years of the Modi government.”

Also Read: Received Rs 60,000 crore investment proposals in the past 2 years: Assam CM