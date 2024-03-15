Received Rs 60,000 crore investment proposals in the past 2 years: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The dearth of raw materials in Assam being a hurdle for the setting up of industries in the state, the state government is now going to adopt two policies for non-raw material-based industries.

Speaking to the media here today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In the past two years, the state government has received investment proposals amounting to around Rs 60,000 crore. The works on many of these projects, including the semiconductor plant, are underway. The two policies are (i) the Assam Electronic Industry Incentive Policy and (ii) the Assam Green Energy Industry Incentive Policy. Such policies will lead to investments in sectors like mobile phone making, solar plant equipment making, etc. The continuation of the stalled North East Industrial Policy by the Central Government is also set to boost the industrial scenario in the state. The credit guarantee fund created by the Assam Government, in collaboration with the SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India) last year, led to the disbursal of loans amounting to Rs 20,000 crore to the MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Entrepreneurs) in the last three quarters."

He said, "A new ecosystem for industries has taken shape in the state, paving the way for more investments. The recently launched Central Government's UNNATI Scheme aims at boosting the development of newer industries in the Northeast, besides generating employment avenues. Initially, Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for this scheme. Investors setting up new units will get up to 30 percent capital investment subsidy under this scheme."

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijuli Yojana, if a household installs a rooftop solar panel up to 1 KW capacity, the Central Government will extend Rs 30,000 and the state government will extend Rs 15,000 as subsidies. The total installation cost of such a solar panel is Rs. 50,000. Thus, the household owner will have to spend only Rs 5,000 for such a solar panel. In the case of the installation of a 2 KW solar panel, the cost will be Rs 1 lakh. While the Central government will extend Rs 60,000, the Assam government will pay Rs 30,000 as subsidies. We will hone the skills of youth for the installation and repair of such solar panels in the state. The government of India will extend this facility to one crore families in phase 1 of the country, and Assam may get around five lakh connections. Hence, it will be on a first-come-first-served basis. The application can be submitted online or at a post office.

