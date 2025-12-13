AGP, BJP leaders join Congress; Gaurav Gogoi targets ‘politics of hatred’ in Assam

GUWAHATI: In the last ten years under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, only one industry has flourished in Assam-the industry of hatred. This was stated by Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Jorhat MP and president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi in New Delhi on Friday.

Exposing the politics of hatred of the BJP government, Gogoi said, "We are determined to shut down Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's open industry of hatred. Instead, we aim to build new avenues that will truly empower the youth of Assam with real employment opportunities. We are confident that the people of Assam will this time bid farewell to the promoters of hatred and give us the chance to open genuine avenues of development."

Notably, since taking charge as APCC President, Gogoi has ensured that on the 10th of every month, leaders and workers from the BJP, AGP and various organizations across the state join the Congress in formal induction programmes. As the APCC President is busy with the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, this month's programme was held on December 12 in New Delhi.

In the presence of AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, those who joined the Congress include former BJP leader and influential leader of the tea community Gautam Dhanowar; Karbi community leader Longki Tokbi; AGP leader and former MLA Bubul Das; and senior AGP leader from Dhubri district Ashok Kumar Roy Pradhani. Welcoming them, Gogoi said their joining would significantly strengthen the Congress in the coming days.

He added that the situation in Assam is rapidly changing. "People are tired of Himanta Biswa's misrule and are seeking change. Thousands from Assam are heading to Delhi to participate in Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' protest rally to be held at Ramlila Maidan on December 14," he said.

Responding to a question from the media, Gogoi said people in Assam today live in fear-fear to ask questions, fear to attend meetings of other parties, even fear to express themselves on social media. "This situation has arisen because Assam's most arrogant leader thinks of himself as a king. In the days to come, we will show him that arrogance always meets its fall, as stated in the Ramayana and the Mahabharata," Gogoi said. He added that the Congress stands firmly with the people of Assam and that this time the people will give a fitting reply to the arrogant Chief Minister.

When asked about the recent defection of the head of the Congress Social Media Department to the BJP, Gogoi remarked that it only shows how insecure the BJP is of the Congress' rising digital presence. "The Chief Minister is extremely worried about our social media strength. They may think taking him away will harm us, but nothing will stop us-we will only grow stronger," Gogoi said.

The APCC President also commented on the recent political developments. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP and Modi dreamt of crossing 400 seats. When that did not happen, frustration set in. The results clearly showed that BJP was certain to lose in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections. Had elections been free and fair, we would have won in both states, and the positive momentum could have led to a victory in Bihar as well. If that had happened, the Modi government wouldn't have survived even a day at the Centre. Understanding this, the BJP empowered ECI, doing SIR etc., to manipulate elections and secure victories through unethical means," Gogoi said. Present at press conference were AICC Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, Prithviraj Sathe, co-in-charge Manoj Chauhan, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, former MLA Satyabrata Kalita and several other leaders and workers, stated a press release.

