AGP calls for statewide lamp-lighting to bless PM Modi, mark his 25-year public service milestone

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has appealed to its office-bearers and workers across Assam to light an earthen lamp, or 'Ashirbador Bonti' on the evening of September 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his completion of 25 years of public service.

AGP president Atul Bora and working president Keshab Mahanta urged members at all organisational levels, including the central, district and Assembly constituency committees, to light a lamp at their homes or community programmes between 6 pm and 7 pm on September 17.

The party leadership said Modi's 25-year journey in public service marked a significant chapter in the country's progress and development. Through the lamp-lighting programme, the party would express gratitude and extend blessings and good wishes to the Prime Minister while praying for peace, prosperity and development in the country.

The AGP leadership also urged its office-bearers and workers at all levels to actively participate in various programmes under the month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to be organised on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday.

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