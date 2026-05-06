AGP Hails Historic Assam Election Mandate, Credits NDA and Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Leadership for BJP-Led Victory

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has described the recent Assam Assembly election results as historic, stating that the party had anticipated an increase in its strength and a double-digit tally.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, AGP president Atul Bora expressed gratitude to the people of Assam and party workers, noting that the outcome reflects public support for development. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government in the state under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing a decisive mandate.

Bora credited the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that significant development work carried out during his tenure had influenced voters. He termed the verdict unprecedented, adding that it would be recorded as a golden chapter in Assam’s political history.

He further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently prioritised the development of Assam and the wider North-East, resulting in progress not witnessed earlier in the state.

Bora said the government is working towards the Chief Minister’s vision of placing Assam among the top five states in the country, and added that the electoral outcome has strengthened resolve and confidence to accelerate development over the next five years. He also remarked that the results indicate a bleak future for the Congress.

The press conference was also attended by AGP working president Keshab Mahanta, who described the verdict as a historic mandate.

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