Assam: Diptimayee Choudhury secures victory, keeps AGP fort intact at Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Continuing its stronghold in 18 No. Bongaigaon LAC, AGP candidate Diptimayee Choudhury secured a convincing victory in the latest election. She polled 72,247 votes, defeating her nearest rival, Girish Baruah of Congress, who received 47,249 votes. Independent candidate Chakradhar Das finished third with 32,093 votes. This marks the 10th consecutive win for AGP in the constituency. Veteran leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury had earlier won multiple terms, while his wife Diptimayee Choudhury has now secured victory for the second time, keeping the party’s stronghold intact for another five years.

Speaking to the media, Diptimayee Choudhury said that the victory belonged not to her, but to the people of Bongaigaon.

In 17 No. Srijangram constituency, Congress candidate Md Nurul Islam won with 1,06,716 votes, defeating AIUDF candidate Rejaul Karim Sarkar, who secured 88,411 votes.

Meanwhile, in 16 No. Abhayapuri constituency, BJP candidate Bhupen Ray emerged victorious with 1,11,154 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Pradip Sarkar, who received 52,228 votes.

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