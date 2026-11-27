STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday expelled party leader Jintu Choudhury following his conviction and sentencing to life imprisonment in the 2007 murder of Public Works Department (PWD) junior engineer Ajoy Deka. The party also relieved him of all organisational responsibilities following the court's verdict. A Kamrup (Metro) District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced Choudhury to life imprisonment for his involvement in the murder and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The court also directed the payment of compensation to Deka's wife.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashim Chamuah confirmed the sentence and said the court had ordered victim compensation for the deceased engineer's wife. The sentencing came a day after District and Sessions Judge Narayan Upadhyay convicted Choudhury, bringing a nearly 19-year-old murder case to a significant conclusion.

The incident dates back to July 14, 2007, when Deka, a resident of Barbari, went missing after leaving his residence to meet Rintu Choudhury over a financial dispute. His body was recovered two days later near the Narengi Army Cantonment area. His hands and legs had reportedly been tied, while his mouth had been gagged.

According to the prosecution, the murder was linked to a financial dispute involving money Deka had allegedly handed over to Rintu after the latter promised to arrange a government job in the Railways. Dispur Police registered the case as Case No. 885/2007.