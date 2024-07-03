AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya raises burning issues of Assam in Rajya Sabha

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya raised three burning issues of Assam-constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam, providing ST status to the six ethnic groups of Assam, and the declaration of the twin problems of floods and erosion as a national problem- on the floor of the Rajya Sabha today. The AGP MP raised these issues while giving thanks in the President's address to the House.

Baishya said, "The last ten-year NDA rule was a golden journey insofar as the development of the north-eastern. Never before did any government at the Centre take such measures for the development of the north-eastern states. If the Centre is to rid Assam of the twin problems of floods and erosion, the government at the Centre has to declare floods and erosion in the state a national problem. The government has to be accountable to the people of Assam, who have been facing the wreath of floods and erosion every year."

On the constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam, Baishya said, "It is indispensible on the part of the Central Government to stop infiltration into Assam from Bangladesh and safeguard the indigenous people of the state as they are under a demographic invasion."

On the ST status of the Morans, Mattaks, Chutias, Shoms, Koch-Rajbongshis, and the Tea Tribes of Assam, Baihya said, "The demand of the hour is to provide ST status to these six ethnic communities of Assam so as to help them make strikes in socio-economic spheres."

