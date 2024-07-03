Assam: Flood situation turns more critical; dykes breached in state

Dibrugarh town reeling under water for the 7th day

Our Bureau

Guwahati/ Dibrugarh: The flood situation is becoming more critical, with new areas in the state submerged by flood waters in the last 24 hours. Embankments have been breached in Jorhat, Golaghat, Nagaon, and Majuli, inundating fresh areas. Numerous roads have been damaged in 13 districts in the state. SDRF personnel have been deployed with 294 boats in 53 locations across the state. The Indian Air Force rescued 13 fishermen stranded on a sandbar in the middle of the Brahmaputra.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surveyed different flood-affected areas and visited relief camps in Golaghat district. He also took stock of the breached embankment at Bankuwal under the Bokakhat subdivision in Golaghat district. He assured the flood-affected families that relief and rehabilitation packages would be released immediately to them.

On Tuesday morning, the embankment at Hatimura under the Kaliabor revenue circle in Nagaon was breached at around 9.00 am, submerging a vast area. Also, as a result of the breach in the embankment near Auniati Xatra in Majuli, around 72 villages were inundated by flood waters from the Brahmaputra. In Golaghat district’s Dergaon, Khumtai, and Bokakhat revenue circles, NDRF personnel have been deployed for rescue operations. NDRF personnel have also been deployed in Majuli, apart from the SDRF personnel already on the ground, to assist in rescue efforts.

In the two waves of floods from May 28 onwards, a population of 16.73 lakh has been affected in 3972 villages in 34 districts. Houses damaged fully have been assessed at 215, partially damaged at 8796, and the rest are under assessment.

Relief distributed to the flood-affected areas includes 25,972 quintals of rice, 5,169 quintal pulses, 1,10,400 litres of mustard oil, and 11,091 tarpaulin sheets, along with other relief items like drinking water bottles, cattle feed, candles, mosquito coils, halogen tablets, bleaching powder, etc.

Our Dibrugarh correspondent adds:

Dibrugarh town was still under water for the seventh day and the residents are having a harrowing time.

Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan said that eight high-powered pumps were being used to flush out rainwater from Dibrugarh town.

In many areas, the electricity connection has been snapped for more than 36 hours. Drinking water problem has been arising in many areas, and people are suffering due to the lack of water.

Restoration work has been going on, but the power department has failed to provide electricity.

“For the last 36 hours, we have been without electricity. We are having a tough time because we have no drinking water. If the department can provide the electricity for one, we can use the water pump and store water in our tank,” said a resident.

Assam minister of Panchayat and Rural Development, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, visited Dibrugarh on Monday to assess the flood situation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reviewed the flood situation in Dibrugarh over the phone.

Sarma has instructed the preparation of a road map by a high-level expert team for a permanent solution to the flood situation in Dibrugarh.

Dass inspected Thana Chariali and H.S. Road, areas affected by the artificial floods caused by recent heavy rainfall. During his visit, the minister discussed the current flood situation and the steps being taken with district administration and municipal corporation officials.

Speaking to the media, Dass mentioned that the continuous heavy rainfall in recent days, along with the filling in of natural water bodies, has resulted in an unwanted artificial flood situation in the town.

He emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive review to find a permanent solution to the artificial flood problems in the town.

The minister also conveyed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after reviewing the flood situation in Dibrugarh, has instructed the preparation of a road map by a high-level expert team for a permanent solution to the issue.

Consequently, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass urged the District Commissioner and other relevant departmental officials to take all necessary measures. In Tengakhat, Hatibondha area of Dibrugarh district, the embankment of the Buridehing river has broken. In the Bhagamur area under the Dibrugarh West Revenue Circle, the water of the Buridehing river has been flowing over the embankment.

On the other hand, a major crack has developed on the Gammon Bridge over the Buri Dihing River near Khowang in Dibrugarh.

One end of the bridge towards Dibrugarh from the Sivasagar side has sunk, raising the possibility of a catastrophic accident at any time. The movement of heavy vehicles is likely to be disrupted at any moment.

