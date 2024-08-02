AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya thanks PM, Assam CM for UNESCO tag to Charaideo Maidam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AGP MP in the Rajya Sabha, Birendra Prasad Baishya, welcomed the recognition of Charaideo Maidam as UNESCO’s world heritage site in the upper house of the parliament on Thursday.

The MP thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the role they played in making the feat a reality. He said that Charaideo Maidam would not have received this recognition had the Prime Minister and the Assam Chief Minister played the lead roles. “This recognition made known the valour of the Asom kings worldwide,” he said.

UNESCO officially recognised Charaideo Maidam as a world heritage site on July 26, 2024. The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO began in New Delhi on July 21 and concluded on July 31, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the session.

Charaideo Maidam is the third-world heritage site in Assam, next to Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park. While Charaideo Maidam got recognition in the cultural category, one of the first in this category from the Northeast, the two national parks got recognition in the natural category.

