Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to visit Charaideo Maidam, speaks on host of issues

New Delhi: Addressing his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed happiness that Charaideo Maidam of Assam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites and urged the people to include it in their travel plans in the future

PM Modi presented the history and the importance of the heritage. He said, "Today I want to share a topic that will make every Indian proud but before talking about it, I want to ask you a question. Have you heard the name of Charaideo Moidam? If you haven't heard it, now you will hear this name again and again and will tell others with great enthusiasm."

Charaideo Moidam of Assam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This will be the 43rd site in India and the first site in the northeast.

The PM said, "This question must be coming to your mind what is Chairaideo Moidam and why is it so special? Chairaideo means a shining city on the hills. This was the first capital of the Ahom Dynasty. People of the Ahom dynasty kept the bodies of their ancestors and their valuables in the Moidam. Moidam is a hillock-like structure which is covered with soil on top and has one or more rooms below. This is a symbol of respect for the kings and dignitaries of the Ahom Empire. This way of showing respect to one's ancestors is very unique."

"Community worship was also performed at this place. Other information about the Ahom empire will surprise you more. Starting from the 13th century, the empire lasted till the beginning of the 19th century. It is a big achievement for an empire to continue for such a long time. Perhaps the principles and beliefs of the Ahom Empire were so strong that they kept this dynasty alive for many years," PM Modi said.

"I remember that on March 9 this year, I had the privilege of unveiling the tallest statue of the great Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan, a symbol of courage and bravery in Assam. During this programme, I had a different experience while following the spiritual tradition of the Ahom community. It is a big thing for me to get the privilege of paying respect to the ancestors of the Ahom community at Lachit Moidam," the Prime Minister mentioned in his monthly radio talk show.

"Now Charaideo Moidam becoming a World Heritage site will mean that more tourists will come here. You too should definitely include this site in your travel plans in the future," the PM further said.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded tiger conservation programmes run by various state governments and said India constitutes 70 per cent of the world's tiger population.

PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, Tiger Day will be celebrated all over the world tomorrow. In India, Tigers have been an integral part of our culture."

PM Modi said, "We all have grown up listening to stories of incidents related to tigers. In the villages around forests, everyone knows how to live in harmony with the tiger. In our country, there are many villages where there is no conflict between humans and tigers. But where such a situation arises, unprecedented efforts are being made for the protection of tigers there as well."

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, where local communities, including the Gond and Mana tribes, have embraced eco-tourism by reducing their dependence on the forest to help preserve the habitat for tigers.

Sharing the inspiring story of the 'Chenchu' tribe in Andhra Pradesh's Nallamalai hills, who serve as Tiger Trackers, the Prime Minister said, "As Tiger Trackers, they have gathered every bit of information on the movement of wild animals in the forest. Along with that, they also keep monitoring illegal activities in the area."

Talking about 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, PM Modi mentioned a recent event, during which over 2,00,000 saplings were planted in a single day in Indore.

He asked everyone to participate in this initiative by planting a tree in their mother's name and sharing a selfie on social media, thus doing "something special for both your mother and Mother Earth."

PM Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, also stressed the increased significance of the handloom industry across the country and lauded the efforts made by private companies and startups in promoting the sector.

Sharing a story about the transformation of over 250 women from Rohtak district in Haryana, PM Modi said, "Colours of prosperity have filled the lives of more than 250 women in the Rohtak district of Haryana. These women, associated with the Handloom industry earlier, used to run small shops and do minor work to make ends meet, but everyone has a desire to move forward, so they decide to join Unnati Self Help Groups (SHGs)."

PM Modi highlighted that similar efforts are being made by artisans across India to popularise traditional handloom products.

As National Handloom Day approaches on August 7, PM Modi noted the participation of private companies and startups in increasingly promoting sustainable fashion and handloom products through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other innovative methods.

"Startups like Kosha AI, Handloom India, D-Junk, Novatex, and Brahmaputra Fables are actively working to make these products more popular... You too, can upload your local products on social media with the name hashtag #MyProductMyPride. This small effort of yours will change the lives of many people," the Prime Minister said.

He also spoke about the growing popularity of Khadi, a fabric closely associated with the country's independence movement. He proudly announced that the turnover of the Khadi Village Industry has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the first time, with a remarkable 400 per cent increase in sales.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the encouraged participation by the youth towards the progress of Project PARI in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program on Sunday.

"A country can only progress by taking pride in its culture. Many efforts are being made in India, one of which is Project PARI. Now, don't get confused by hearing PARI. This fairy is not connected to the imagination of heaven but is turning the earth into heaven. PARI means Public Art of India," PM Modi said.

"You can also see such beautiful public art on some underpasses and flyovers in Delhi. I urge art and culture lovers to work more on public art. This will give us a pleasant feeling of being proud of our roots," he said, calling for increased participation by the youth.

Recently, during the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee meeting in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture launched Project PARI, aiming to bring public art inspired by the country's artistic heritage to the forefront, incorporating modern themes and techniques.

In his 112th 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi called upon all Indians to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' in celebration of Independence Day.

Emphasising the importance of this initiative, PM Modi said, "My dear countrymen, the day of August 15 is not far away. And now another campaign has been added to the 15th of August, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'."

The PM highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He observed, "There is also a craze for taking selfies with the Tricolour and posting them on social media. You must have noticed that when the Tricolour flutters atop each house of the colony or society, within no time, the Tricolour starts appearing on other houses as well. That is, 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' -- has become a unique festival in upholding the glory of the Tricolour."

Encouraging participation, he urged citizens to upload selfies with the Tricolour on 'harghartiranga.com'.

The Prime Minister also invited people to send their suggestions for the upcoming Independence Day address via the MyGov or NaMo App, stating, "Every year before the 15th of August, you send me a lot of your suggestions. You must send me your suggestions this year as well. I will try to cover as many suggestions as possible in the 15th August address." (IANS)

