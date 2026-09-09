AGP pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on birth centenary in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary at the party’s headquarters at Ambari in Guwahati on Tuesday.

AGP central committee general secretary and former MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, along with office-bearers from various organisational levels of the party and its sister organisations, attended the programme and offered floral tributes to the legendary singer.

Noted musician Jyotirmoy Debnath recalled his musical association with Hazarika and paid tribute to the legendary artiste. Internationally acclaimed reciter Upam Saikia recited a poem, creating an emotional atmosphere at the programme, while noted artiste Shishir Majumdar performed songs commemorating Hazarika’s immortal compositions.

AGP vice-president Kumar Deepak Das also paid tribute to Hazarika through songs and speeches.

The speakers recalled Hazarika’s contribution as a powerful voice of Assamese identity, a fearless advocate of humanity and a symbol of universal consciousness.

Also Read: Assam Governor Leads Centenary Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika’s Enduring Legacy