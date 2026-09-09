Assam Governor Leads Centenary Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika’s Enduring Legacy

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid floral tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at his statue at Dighalipukhuri on Tuesday on the occasion of the legendary musician’s 100th birth anniversary. The programme was organised by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Remembering Hazarika as an iconic voice of Assam and a champion of humanity, Acharya highlighted his message of love, compassion and brotherhood. He said Hazarika’s music, rooted in Assam and inspired by the Brahmaputra, had transcended boundaries and connected people across generations.

The Governor recalled Hazarika’s contribution to Assamese culture, music and humanism and said his songs had brought people closer.

Acharya also planted a sapling at the Dighalipukhuri campus on the occasion.

Later, he paid floral tribute to Hazarika at Lok Bhavan. Officers and staff of Lok Bhavan also paid their respects to the legendary musician, a press release said.

Also READ: All Assam Students’ Union Marks Bhupen Hazarika’s Birth Centenary