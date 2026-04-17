AGSU Celebrates Grand Mukoli Bihu at Judges' Field, Honours Padma Shri and National Award Recipients

The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) organised a grand Mukoli Bihu celebration at the historic Judges' Field in Guwahati on April 14, welcoming the arrival of Bohag with a programme that blended cultural pride, community felicitation, and heartfelt tributes to departed icons.

Programme Opens With Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The event began on a solemn note before the flag hoisting, with artiste Kailash Rabha performing "Mayabini Ratir Bukut…" on the saxophone as a tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, creating a deeply moving atmosphere at the venue.

The Bihu flag was hoisted at 11 AM by noted lyricist Kirti Kamal Bhuyan, while AASU president Utpal Sarma hoisted the All Assam Students' Union flag. The martyrs' tribute programme was inaugurated by AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon.

Also Read: Mukoli Bihu on Bohag 2 at Boarding Field by All Sivasagar District Students’ Union