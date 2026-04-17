AGSU Celebrates Grand Mukoli Bihu at Judges' Field, Honours Padma Shri and National Award Recipients

The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU) organised a grand Mukoli Bihu celebration at the historic Judges' Field in Guwahati on April 14, welcoming the arrival of Bohag with a programme that blended cultural pride, community felicitation, and heartfelt tributes to departed icons.
The event began on a solemn note before the flag hoisting, with artiste Kailash Rabha performing "Mayabini Ratir Bukut…" on the saxophone as a tribute to the late Zubeen Garg, creating a deeply moving atmosphere at the venue.
The Bihu flag was hoisted at 11 AM by noted lyricist Kirti Kamal Bhuyan, while AASU president Utpal Sarma hoisted the All Assam Students' Union flag. The martyrs' tribute programme was inaugurated by AASU general secretary Samiran Phukon.
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The event saw the felicitation of a remarkable array of distinguished personalities from across Assam who have brought honour to the state in literature, film, sports, and public life.
Padma Shri awardees honoured included Haricharan Saikia, Pokhila Lekthepi, Dr Jogesh Deuri, Late Kabindra Purkayastha, and Nuruddin Ahmed.
Sahitya Akademi awardees Debabrata Das and Sahaisuli Brahma, Sahitya Akademi Yuva awardees Suprakash Bhuyan and Amar Khungur Bodo, and Bal Sahitya awardees Subendra Mohan Das and Binay Kumar Brahma were also honoured.
National Film Award recipients felicitated included Utpal Dutta, Prabal Khound, Adityam Saikia, Shilpika Bordoloi, Kamakhya Narayan Singh, Nabakumar Bhuyan, Sanjeev Parashar, and Nilakshi Medhi.
Special honours were also conferred on singer J.P. Das, international volleyball player Abhijit Bhattacharyya, and women's cricketer Uma Chetry. The felicitation ceremony was conducted by AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya.
Marking the birth centenary of legendary musician Bhupen Hazarika, Omorjyoti Choudhury recited a tribute poem titled "Exota Basanta" at the event.
The cultural segment featured performances by several renowned Bihu troupes, drawing enthusiastic response from the large crowd.
A group of 100 young women from the Saraniya Kachari community of Tamulpur presented the traditional "Machhmoriya (Jakoi) dance," while 100 youths from the Koch-Rajbongshi community of Kokrajhar performed the "Goalini Nritya" — both performances offering a vivid glimpse of Assam's rich tribal cultural heritage.
Under the segment titled "Ekajoli Shraddhanjali," artistes paid musical homage to departed musicians through song performances.
Children dressed in traditional attire also participated enthusiastically, dancing under the guidance of established Bihu performers, adding a joyful and vibrant dimension to the celebrations.
The programme concluded with a grand community Bihu performance led by popular actors and performers of Assam.