Mukoli Bihu on Bohag 2 at Boarding Field by All Sivasagar District Students’ Union

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The All Sivasagar District Students’ Union, in collaboration with the Sivasagar Sub-Divisional Students’ Union, Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union, and with support from the public, will organize an elaborate Open Bihu celebration this year as well, continuing last year’s tradition. The event will be held on the 2nd day of Bohag at the Boarding Field in Sivasagar town. The Open Bihu aims to honour the rich traditions of the festival while introducing its cultural roots to the younger generation. Through this initiative, efforts are being made to preserve and promote the essence of Rongali Bihu, a vibrant symbol of Assam’s diverse ethnic communities and their folk traditions.

Also Read: Assam: 500 dancers trained as Bihu workshop concludes in Bongaigaon