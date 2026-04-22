AGSU Protests Guwahati Flooding, Demands Long-Term Drainage Fix

GUWAHATI — The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU), the city unit of the AASU, staged a protest in Guwahati on Tuesday, accusing the state government and civic authorities of repeated failure to address what it described as the city's worsening artificial flooding problem.
More than a hundred members gathered, raising slogans against agencies including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and demanding immediate corrective action.
The union said that even brief periods of rainfall had been enough to throw normal life in Guwahati into disarray — and that lives had been lost as a result.
Student leaders expressed grief over the fatalities and criticised what they called hollow assurances of a "flood-free city" that had yielded no real change on the ground.
The organisation also raised safety concerns around open drains and other hazardous sites, calling for a structured and scientific approach to resolving the issue rather than patchwork fixes.
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AASU Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya used the occasion to deliver a sharper message to the administration.
He stated that flooding triggered by a single heavy rain spell was evidence of deep systemic failure — not just bad weather. He stressed that the protest was about pushing for lasting solutions, not temporary relief, and warned that the agitation would continue until effective steps were taken.
Bhattacharjya also called for a consultative process involving experts, scientists, and public representatives to chart a credible path forward.
AGSU president Kamal Mahanta and general secretary Pranjal Deka urged authorities to act without further delay.
The protest saw participation from AASU state executive members and district representatives, signalling that pressure on the administration is likely to build beyond the city level in the days ahead.