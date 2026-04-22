AGSU Protests Guwahati Flooding, Demands Long-Term Drainage Fix

GUWAHATI — The All Guwahati Students' Union (AGSU), the city unit of the AASU, staged a protest in Guwahati on Tuesday, accusing the state government and civic authorities of repeated failure to address what it described as the city's worsening artificial flooding problem.

More than a hundred members gathered, raising slogans against agencies including the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and demanding immediate corrective action.

Deaths and Disruption After a Single Spell of Rain

The union said that even brief periods of rainfall had been enough to throw normal life in Guwahati into disarray — and that lives had been lost as a result.

Student leaders expressed grief over the fatalities and criticised what they called hollow assurances of a "flood-free city" that had yielded no real change on the ground.

The organisation also raised safety concerns around open drains and other hazardous sites, calling for a structured and scientific approach to resolving the issue rather than patchwork fixes.

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