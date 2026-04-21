Guwahati Breaks All-Time April Rainfall Record With 117.4mm Overnight

Guwahati has broken its all-time April rainfall record after an intense overnight downpour lasting from Sunday evening through the early hours of Monday deposited 117.4mm of rain at the airport weather station — surpassing the previous April high of 116.5mm recorded on April 6, 2004.
The Indian Meteorological Department confirmed the record, and has since issued a rainfall alert for the next two to three days across Assam.
The overnight rainfall was not confined to the airport area. Data recorded on April 20, 2026, shows intense precipitation across multiple locations in and around Guwahati.
The Guwahati City automatic rain gauge recorded 126.5mm, AAU-HRS logged 119.5mm, Gauhati University recorded 134mm, and the SIRD Complex at Khanapara topped the city's readings with a striking 215.9mm — figures that point to an exceptionally intense and widespread rainfall event.
For context, Guwahati's all-time rainfall record for any month stands at 194.3mm, set on June 5, 1956. The second-highest on record is 179.6mm, recorded on July 10, 1985.
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The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted continued inclement weather across Assam over the next two to three days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across various parts of the state.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority warned that the weather pattern suggests all parts of Assam are likely to witness more intense rainfall episodes in the coming days.
In Guwahati specifically, continued downpours could aggravate existing waterlogging, slow vehicular movement further, and increase the risk of tree falls and localised landslides in vulnerable areas. City authorities are monitoring the situation and keeping emergency response systems on standby.
The ASDMA has urged all residents of Guwahati and across Assam to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant through the extended spell of rain.
Daily commuters and long-distance travellers have been asked to plan their movements carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.
Residents in low-lying areas and on hillsides have been specifically advised to stay alert for any signs of flooding or landslides, and to follow advisories issued by local authorities as the situation develops.
ASDMA said it would provide regular updates on the situation for public awareness.