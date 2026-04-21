Guwahati Breaks All-Time April Rainfall Record With 117.4mm Overnight

Guwahati has broken its all-time April rainfall record after an intense overnight downpour lasting from Sunday evening through the early hours of Monday deposited 117.4mm of rain at the airport weather station — surpassing the previous April high of 116.5mm recorded on April 6, 2004.

The Indian Meteorological Department confirmed the record, and has since issued a rainfall alert for the next two to three days across Assam.

Record-Breaking Numbers Across the City

The overnight rainfall was not confined to the airport area. Data recorded on April 20, 2026, shows intense precipitation across multiple locations in and around Guwahati.

The Guwahati City automatic rain gauge recorded 126.5mm, AAU-HRS logged 119.5mm, Gauhati University recorded 134mm, and the SIRD Complex at Khanapara topped the city's readings with a striking 215.9mm — figures that point to an exceptionally intense and widespread rainfall event.

For context, Guwahati's all-time rainfall record for any month stands at 194.3mm, set on June 5, 1956. The second-highest on record is 179.6mm, recorded on July 10, 1985.

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