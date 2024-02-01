AHSEC issued guidelines for smooth conduct of HS exams in Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued a set of guidelines for the smooth conduct of the Higher Secondary (HS) Examinations 2024 with the objectives of preventing question paper leakage and adoption of unfair means by students during the examination.

The guidelines follow the earlier directions by the AHSEC and the state government on the issues of storage, handling, and transportation of question papers, apart from security measures notified for preventing entry of electronic gadgets into the exam centres, the installation of CCTV cameras, the imposition of Section 144 in and around the examination centres, and other issues related to the conduct of the examination.

The recent guidelines contain instructions for the formation of an examination centre committee, the duties and responsibilities of officers-in-charge, invigilators, supervising officers, observers, and others, apart from other measures to be adopted for the smooth conduct of the HS exam in 2024.

The guidelines also include instructions on the dispatch of roll sheets, attendance sheets, blank answer scripts, etc., by the council, which stipulates that Roll sheets of the candidates appearing in the centre, attendance sheets, blank answer scripts, and other relevant papers shall be sent by the Council to the officer-in-charge of an examination centre well ahead of the date of commencement of examinations. Surplus answer sheets are to be kept separately, with a statement showing the number of answer scripts with serial numbers used in the different rooms, which must be maintained every day.

The guidelines pertaining to question papers stipulate the storage and dispatch of question papers.

Regarding the candidates, it is directed that no candidate should be allowed to enter the examination room during all sessions of the examination unless he or she displays the admit card issued to him or her or otherwise the officer-in-charge is satisfied as to his or her eligibility and identity.

It is also incumbent on the Council to provide a photo-based attendance sheet for the candidates, which includes a photograph, roll number, subject code, and signatures, so that no unauthorized candidate can sit in the examination and the centre will be able to identify the candidate from these attendance sheets.

The security arrangements of the centre have to be sorted out and finalized with the officer-in-charge of the local police station or outpost. Security arrangements should be made in such a way that sufficient security personnel turn up 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination and stay there till the candidates leave the examination centre.

Regarding admission to the examination hall, the guidelines state that 15 minutes before the commencement of each day's examination, both in the morning and in the afternoon, a warning bell shall be rung as a signal for the candidate to take their seats and distribute question papers for reading. After 30 minutes from the commencement of the examination, no candidate is allowed to enter the examination room. Under no circumstances will candidates be allowed to use any electronic devices in the examination room or hall.

To discourage adoption of unfair means or misconduct during examination, the authorities will ensure that candidates do not have in possession or access to-a) Any paper, book, note or any other unauthorized material which has relevance to the examination; b) Mobile phone, Digital watch or any other electronic gadget or device; c) Anything written or signs made on the body of the candidate or his/her cloths/garments, handkerchief etc., with relevance to the examination concerned; d) Anything written on the question paper/admit card/ registration card which may have relevance to the examination concerned; e) Giving or receiving assistance in answering the question papers to or from any other candidates/persons in the examination room/hall or outside during the examination hours; f) Talking to another candidate or any unauthorized person inside or outside the examination room/hall during the examination hours without the permission of the invigilators and several other requirements.

There is also mention of punishment in the event of using unfair means, with a candidate liable for expulsion from the examination room or hall and any other punishment deemed suitable by the competent authority.