AHSEC spells out procedures for answer script recheck and photo copies of results

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Higher secondary students who want to get their answer scripts rechecked may visit https://ahsec.assam.gov.in to apply online. The online platform for applications for rechecking will be opened after two days from the day of declaration or results.

Candidates who wish to get a photocopy of their answer scripts may also visit https://ahsec.assam.gov.in to apply online. The online platform for applications for photocopies of answer scripts will be opened after ten days from the day of the declaration of results. In case of any difficulty in applying online for rechecking of answer scripts or photocopying of answer scripts, an email may be sent to itahsec@gmail.com.

