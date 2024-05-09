Assam: Higher Secondary results to be out today at 9 AM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is going to declare the results of the Higher Secondary Exam 2024 on Thursday at 9 AM. The information was made public by state Education minister Ranoj Pegu on X. He also tagged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his post. “Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare HS Exam Results 2024 tomorrow at 9 AM. The official press release will be issued at 7 AM. Best wishes to all the candidates,” the post read.

It should be mentioned here that the HS examinations were held from February 12 to March 13, 2024.

Last year, the state Higher Secondary result for Class 12 was announced on June 6, 2023. The overall pass percentage for the exam held by AHSEC was 84.96 percent for Science, 79.57 percent for Commerce, and 70.12 percent for the Arts stream.

According to the Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC), a total of 2,80,216 candidates, comprising 1,37,484 males and 1,42,732 females, appeared in the examination this year. Interestingly, female candidates outnumbered male candidates in the HS final examination in the state this year. The AHSEC conducted the examinations in 877 examination centres across the state.

According to AHSEC sources, the Arts stream has 2,06,467 candidates; the Science stream has 55,287 candidates; the Commerce stream has 17,582 candidates; and the Vocational stream has 880.

Earlier, on April 20, 2024, the result of the state’s HSLC exam 2024 for Class 10 was announced by SEBA with a pass percentage of 75.7%.

Also Read: AHSEC updates timeline for HS 1st year admission, 2024 (sentinelassam.com)