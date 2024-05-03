AHSEC updates timeline for HS 1st year admission, 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In partial modification of the previous notifications, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has updated the timeline for the admission process for admissions in the Higher Secondary 1st year in 2024.

Submission of online applications by applicants has been allowed until May 15. The preparation of the selection list and waiting list by the institutions will be done from May 16 to 18. Publication of the provisional selection list and waiting list, which will be valid up to May 30, will be done at 9 a.m. on May 20. Acceptance of admission by students will be allowed from May 20 to 26. Confirmation of admission in the Darpan portal by the institution (online) will be given from May 27 to 30.

Also Read: AHSEC: Restriction to admission in non-permitted institutions (sentinelassam.com)