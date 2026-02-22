AI summit row: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protests near Rajiv Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Dilip Saikia on Saturday levelled grave allegations against the Congress party for staging a protest during the International AI Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, alleging that the act diminished India’s dignity and self-respect.

Saikia accused the Congress of directly assaulting the nation’s honour and pride. He further alleged that the protest at the AI Summit was premeditated and not a spontaneous act. He asserted that while delegates from 100 nations, including heads of state from 40 countries and ministers from 60 countries, along with leading AI industry executives, engaged in constructive dialogue, the Congress leadership allegedly conspired to embarrass India globally.

Meanwhile, members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP) gathered in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans condemning the Youth Congress for what they described as “shameful acts” that embarrassed India on the global stage. Police deployed a significant contingent of paramilitary forces at the site.

Also Read: Assam: BJYM urges Dima Hasao youth to join BJP