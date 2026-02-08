Assam: BJYM urges Dima Hasao youth to join BJP

OUR CORRESPONDENT,

HAFLONG: Rakesh Das, president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Assam Pradesh, on Saturday urged the youth of Dima Hasao to join the BJP and help shape a prosperous future for the region.

Speaking at the Yuva Sammelan of the 113-Haflong (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency, organized by BJYM Dima Hasao at Maibang Dishru Mlaoyam, Das praised the enthusiastic turnout of young participants, noting that their energy underscored a shared commitment to development, unity, and nation-building.

He commended BJYM Dima Hasao's efforts and cautioned the youth against misleading propaganda from rival parties. Das encouraged them to compare the limited progress under past Congress-led governments with the transformative initiatives of the current BJP regime-and to actively promote these achievements.

"The youth's active involvement reflects their resolve to move forward with confidence. Together, we can drive Dima Hasao's holistic growth and strengthen the nation," Das stated.

The event saw the presence of senior leaders, including Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council; Dhriti Thaosen, BJP Dima Hasao president; Herojit Jidung, BJYM Dima Hasao president; Nandita Gorlosa, Assam Government Minister; and among other Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) were also in attendance.

The day began with a bike rally led by the BJYM State President, parading through key areas of Maibang town, and concluded with a strong appeal for the youth to participate in district-wide developmental and organizational drives.

