AIBOC Assam’s 7th Triennial Council Registers Resounding Success

GUWAHATI: The All India Bank Officers & Confederation (AIBOC), Assam State Unit, successfully concluded its 7th Triennial General Council on August 31, 2025, at the SBOA Public School premises, Garchuk. The event, a vibrant display of unity and solidarity, was a witness to the collective strength of bank officers across the state. The gathering, attended by over 300 officers from various affiliated banks, began with a ceremonial flag hoisting, symbolizing the lasting spirit of the organization.

The keynote address was delivered by Com. Rupam Roy, the General Secretary of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, whose insights on the current socio-economic landscape and the role of trade unions resonated deeply with the audience. The event was further graced by the presence of several distinguished veteran trade union leaders, including Com. Samir Kumar Mukherjee, the former Officers & Director on the Central Board of the State Bank of India. Other luminaries such as Com. Taher Ahmed, Com. Dilip Kumar Roychoudhury and Com. Bhaba Deka, along with other ex-office bearers making it a hub of galaxies.

In his welcome address during the open session, the State Secretary of the AIBOC Assam State Unit, Com. Sanjib Sen, extended a heartfelt welcome to all dignitaries and participants. The event was not solely a platform for serious deliberations; it was also enriched by a remarkable cultural program. The attendees were captivated by a series of performances, including a soulful “Sattriya Nitra” presented by Leena Deka, a performer of national repute, a team of chorus lead by Pakriti Sarma, Joydeep Deka from Canara Bank and intricate instrumental pieces presented by Sanjib Swargiary.

The speakers at the council delivered powerful messages, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining solidarity and resilience to counter any challenges or ‘onslaughts’ from adversarial forces. Their speeches underscored the role of the confederation in safeguarding the interests of its members and upholding the integrity of the banking profession. The open session concluded with a presidential speech by Com. Alakesh Bhattacharjee, followed by a vote of thanks proposed by Com. Rishiraj Das, marking the successful culmination of the day’s formal proceedings.

The business session, presided over by Com. Alakesh Bhattacharjee, saw Com. Sanjib Senpresents a comprehensive Secretarial Report, which was unanimously adopted by the house, stated a press release.

