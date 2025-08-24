All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) state unit to host 7th triennial general council

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Assam State Unit of the All-India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) is set to convene its 7th Triennial General Council on August 31, 2025, at SBOA Public School, Garchuck, Guwahati.

The high-profile gathering will serve as a platform for reflection, dialogue, and decision-making as the State Unit reviews its journey, confronts present challenges, and maps its future course. The event will be graced by the presence of Rupam Roy, All India General Secretary of AIBOC, who will deliver the keynote address, underscoring the Assam Unit’s vital role within the Confederation’s national framework. Also expected are Shyamanta Knowar, convenor of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), Assam Unit, and other dignitaries, who will extend their guidance and inspiration.

The Council will deliberate on crucial issues shaping the banking sector today—ranging from digital transformation and policy reforms to sectoral restructuring and the safeguarding of officers’ rights and welfare amid a fast-evolving financial landscape. Additionally, the session will evaluate the performance of the outgoing committee and elect a new leadership team to steer the Assam State Unit forward.

Sharing his thoughts ahead of the meet, Sanjib Sen, Secretary of AIBOC Assam State Unit, said: “This Council will be both commemorative and forward-looking—reaffirming our solidarity while outlining strategies to uphold officers’ rights and build resilience for the future.”

