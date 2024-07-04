AICC General Secretary calls on party members in Assam to stand with flood victims

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a letter addressed to all the party workers and leaders, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh called on them to support all the people of Assam suffering because of the flood situation.

"As we are all aware, Assam is reeling under unprecedented floods that are affecting almost all districts and nook and cranny of Assam, causing immense distress to the people and damage to property. During this hour of need we must stand by the people of our state and extend all possible help and support to the affected areas. We have observed that the Government of Assam has not been able to rise to

the occasion as expected. Promises made by the government . to the people of Assam for flood control have all failed," he mentioned in the letter.

"I urge upon our PCC President, CLP Leader, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders to visit and extend financial or material support in their respective flood-affected areas. The All India Congress Committee stands with the people of Assam at this hour of need," he added.

