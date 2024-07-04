Assam: Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra sends SOS to Dispur on Majuli floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Xatra in Majuli issued an SOS to Dispur to save Majuli, the seat of Vaishnavite culture in Assam, from the floods and erosion that are posing a threat to its very existence.

Talking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar of Auniati Xatra, Pitambar Dev Goswami, said, “Every year, the floods wreak destruction on Majuli. Floods have become an annual phenomenon and wash away a portion of the land every year. Due to a lack of proper scientific study and protection measures, the river island has not been made safe yet. The floods this time are the worst ever, and Majuli is the most affected. The breach of the embankment on Brahmaputra near our xatra has made the situation even worse. Many families have lost their entire possessions, including their houses.”

“We request the government carry out a proper scientific study on how to save Majuli and put up wired stone spurs. I have seen how such spurs made of stones bound by steel wires in North Guwahati have been successful in preventing erosion. So, the government should use similar techniques in Majuli, on an experimental basis, to save the soil from being washed away. As Majuli is the hub of the Vaishnavite culture, it is the government’s responsibility to save Majuli from the annual disaster of floods and erosion,” he said.

“This time, the embankment was breached about one kilometre from our xatra, and we have seen the tears of the affected families. We have done all we could to help the affected families. Now, it is up to the government to rehabilitate the flood victims, as they have no houses to live in,” the xatradhikar added.

