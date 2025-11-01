AICTE organizes IDE Bootcamp to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in education

GUWAHATI: The Department of School Education and Literacy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC) organized a two-day capacity building workshop on innovation, design and entrepreneurship (IDE) for district education officers and DIET members at Assam down town University, Guwahati.

The workshop, held on October 30 to 31, 2025 in collaboration with the Wadhwani Foundation, aimed to enhance innovation, design thinking and entrepreneurial skills among district-level education officials in line with the National Education Policy 2020, stated a press release.

Also Read: Guwahati: Assam down town University hosts ICSTIP-2025