Guwahati: Assam down town University hosts ICSTIP-2025

GUWAHATI: The inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on Science, Technology, Innovation and Policy for Global Health and Sustainability (ICSTIP-2025) was held at Assam down Town University, organized by the Faculty of Science. The event marked the beginning of an academic forum focused on innovation and sustainable development.

The ceremony began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a welcome address from Dr. Manash Pratim Sarma. Distinguished guests were felicitated before Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, delivered the inaugural address. The Souvenir and Abstract Book of the conference was released during the event.

Former Assam Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah attended as Chief Guest, while Dr. Suraksha S. Diwan from the Department of Biotechnology delivered the keynote address on biotechnology for sustainable development in the North East. International perspectives were shared by representatives from Poland and Portugal. The session concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Partha Pratim Kalita, stated a press release.

